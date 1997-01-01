NASA histories say that the first American rocket-powered aircraft flight was made by William Swan at Atlantic City on January 4, 1931. But the launch was made in June and Swan was not his real name. He made the first air-launched rocket aircraft flight in 1932. In 1933 he bailed from an aircraft over Boca Chica, Texas, now the site of the SpaceX Starship launch facility, disappeared into the clouds, and was never seen again. Where had he come from? Where did he go? It was only in the 21st Century that the life story of Swan was revealed.

The latest from Jim Oberg, the dean of American space historians.Podsadka was a secret plan to use a two-launch scheme to shoot the first Soviet crew around the moon. The reason for the puzzling Soyuz manned launches in 1966-1969 are revealed to be tests of this scheme. The effort was bandoned after Apollo 8 orbited the moon and the L1 program was cancelled.The single-launch approach to the moon landing sold to the Soviet leadership was unachievable due to payload shortfalls and safety considerations. By the time of America's first landing on the moon, it had degenerated into a two-launch scheme. The first launch would deliver a Ye-8-2 robot rover to place a homing beacon at a safe location for the manned landing; and a reserve unmanned LK-R lander to provide a way home in case the primary LK lander failed on the lunar surface. The second launch would result in the single-crew LK lander setting down near the beacon and reserve lander...The MKBS was an N1-launched, nuclear-powered orbital battle station that would assure Soviet dominance of space through use of beam weapons. It was developed in 1969-1974, only to be ended when the N1 booster necessary to put it in orbit was cancelled. However the spacecraft and systems developed for it became the basis for the Soviet manned space program of the 1970's and 1980's.- The canceled USAF project to put a man in orbit by 1960 - a year ahead of the Russians!In the 1960's Philip Bono proposed a series of innovative designs that would enable airline-like access to space. ...The Russians began three years later in competing with Apollo, and wasted time in competing efforts and internal wrangling.Russian manned lunar flyby spacecraft which would have beat Americans around the moon if not for intractable technical failures...The reasons the Americans were first on the moon, as given by the major Soviet participants.How the Soviet Union fooled the world into believing it wasn't in the moon race.The two-crew LOK lunar orbiting spacecraft was to be placed in lunar orbit before the Americans. One cosmonaut would transfer to thelunar lander and plant the Soviet flag on the moon. Luna Ye-8-5 When it was clear the LK would not be ready in time, this robotic lunar lander was built in a crash program to return a sample of lunar soil to earth before Apollo 11 mission.The N1 launch vehicle, developed by Russia in the 1960's, was to be the Soviet Union's counterpart to the Saturn V and send Soviet cosmonauts to a lunar landing.Chelomei's manned circumlunar spacecraft. Underway when cancelled in favor of Korolev's L1....Chelomei's direct-landing alternative to Korolev's L3 manned lunar landing design. ...The UR-700 was the member of Vladimir Chelomei's Universal Rocket family designed to take two Soviet cosmonauts on a direct flight to the moon.Ukrainian heavy-lift orbital launch vehicle. The R-56 was Yangel's ultimate superbooster design for the lunar mission in competition with the N1 and UR-700.American project that resulted in an American being the first (and only) human to walk on the moon. Begun in 1962; first landing on the moon 1969; sixth and final lunar landing in 1972. Hardware was available for three further missions, but program was cancelled due to risk, the Soviets getting out of the race, and loss of public support and interest.First manned test of the Apollo spacecraft. Although the systems worked well, the crew became grumpy with head colds and talked back to the ground. As a result, NASA management determined that none of them would fly again.Cancelled Apollo E mission - test of the Apollo lunar module in high earth orbit. Lunar module was not ready. Instead mission flown only with CSM into lunar orbit as Apollo 8.First manned flight to lunar orbit. Speed (10,807 m/s) and altitude (378,504 km) records. Mission resulted from audacious decision to send crew around moon to beat Soviets on only second manned Apollo CSM mission and third Saturn V launch.First manned test of the Lunar Module. First test of the Apollo space suits. First manned flight of a spacecraft incapable of returning to earth. If rendezvous of the Lunar Module with the Apollo CSM had failed, crew would have been stranded in orbit.Final dress rehearsal in lunar orbit for landing on moon. LM separated and descended to 10 km from surface of moon but did not land. Speed record (11,107 m/s).First manned lunar landing. The end of the moon race and public support for large space programs. The many changes made after the Apollo 204 fire paid off; all went according to plan, virtually no problems.American orbital launch vehicle. America's booster for the Apollo manned lunar landing.The Apollo Command Service Module was the spacecraft developed by NASA in the 1960's as a standard spacecraft but ended up being built only for the lunar landing mission.American manned lunar lander.The Gusmobile might have gotten on the moon faster, quicker, cheaper (but not better...)American manned lunar orbiter. Study 1962. The General Electric design for Apollo put all systems and space not ...Nova was NASA"s ultimate launch vehicle, studied intently from 1959 to 1962, conceived to allow a direct manned lunar landing...American sea-launched heavy-lift orbital launch vehicle. Sea Dragon was an immense, sea-launched, two-stage launch ...Russian biology satellite.While the V-2 rocket could not achieve orbit, it was capable of putting a man into space on a suborbital trajectory. ...Apollo 18 was originally planned in July 1969 to land in the moon's Schroter's Valley, a river-like channel-way. ...Richard K Graf's account of the Canadian 1960's project to launch satellites from a 16 inch gun...Lox/LH2 propellant.to be used on production space launch vehicles. Liquid oxygen was the earliest, cheapest, safest, ...The V-2 ballistic missile (known to its designers as the A4) was the world's first operational liquid fuel rocket. ...To explore and work in space, human beings must take their environment with them because there is no atmospheric ...Lox/Kerosene propellant. Liquid oxygen was the earliest, cheapest, safest, and eventually the preferred oxidizer ...American orbital launch vehicle. Von Braun launch vehicle known as 'Cluster's Last Stand' - 8 Redstone tanks around ...First manned lunar landing. The end of the moon race and public support for large space programs. The many changes ...In the 1960's many considered use of the cramped two-man Gemini reentry vehicle for journeys to the moon problematic. ...N2O4/UDMH propellant. Nitrogen tetroxide became the storable liquid propellant of choice from the late 1950's. ...American manned spacecraft. In early 1958 Wernher von Braun proposed launching an American aboard an Army Redstone ...Russian manned spaceplane which represented a huge leap in Soviet space technology and project management. Buran ...American manned spacecraft. Gemini was conceived as an 'upgraded Mercury' to test essential orbital maneuvering, ...N2O4/MMH propellant. Monomethylhydrazine (MMH) is a storable liquid fuel that found favor in the United States ...Pye Wacket was the code name for a flying saucer-shaped air-to-air missile being developed by the US Air Force ...American manned spaceplane. Cancelled 1963. The X-20A Dynasoar (Dynamic Soarer) was a single-pilot manned reusable ...American intercontinental ballistic missile. ICBM, developed also as the launch vehicle for the manned Gemini ...The public pays little attention to manned space flight and seems to believe that little has changed. They see ...Vladimir Chelomei's Almaz was the only manned military spacecraft ever actually flown. The project continued through ...American manned Mars expedition. Study 1969. Von Braun's final vision for a manned expedition to Mars was a robust ...Russian intercontinental ballistic missile and launch vehicle series. The world's first ICBM and first orbital ...Final Apollo lunar landing mission. First geologist to walk on the moon.The Proton launch vehicle has been the medium-lift workhorse of the Soviet and Russian space programs for over ...H2O2/Kerosene propellant. Hydrogen peroxide was used as an oxidizer with kerosene in the 1950's in British rockets. ...American manned space station. First US space station. The project began life as the Orbital Workshop- outfitting ...Fuel cell tank exploded en route to the moon, resulting in loss of all power and oxygen. Only through use of the ...Version of the Energia using the core vehicle without the Buran spaceplane.French manned spaceplane. Cancelled 1992. The Hermes spaceplane would have provided independent European manned ...The Atlas rocket, originally developed as America's first ICBM, was the basis for most early American space exploration ...American orbital launch vehicle. The Delta launch vehicle was America's longest-lived, most reliable, and lowest-cost ...Russian military anti-satellite system. The Polyus military test bed was put together on a crash basis as an answer ...World's first manned spacecraft, it was developed into the later Voskhod, and numerous versions of recoverable ...American SSTO VTOVL orbital launch vehicle. An adaptation of Phillip Bono's enormous ROMBUS plug-nozzle semi-single-stage-orbit ...Orbital Transport-und-Raketen Aktiengesellschaft, Germany. Manufacturer of rocket engines and rockets. $200 million ...Glushko LOx/Kerosene rocket engine. Atlas III, Atlas V stage 1. In production. First flight 2000. Two-thrust-chamber ...Second manned lunar landing. Precision landing near Surveyor 3 that landed in 1967. Lightning struck the booster ...German intercontinental boost-glide missile. The A9/A10 was the world's first practical design for a transatlantic ...American winged orbital launch vehicle. The version of the space shuttle that went into production. Redesign of ...Chinese military surveillance satellite. Reconnaissance, Earth observation satellite built by CAST, China. Launched ...American manned rocketplane family.American low cost orbital launch vehicle. As a result of TRW's review of the Truax/Aerojet Sea Dragon, TRW became ...American manned space station. Cancelled 1969. MOL (Manned Orbiting Laboratory) was the US Air Force's manned ...The Russian Soyuz spacecraft has been the longest-lived, most adaptable, and most successful manned spacecraft ...Russian intercontinental ballistic missile. Gnom was a unique design which represented the most advanced work ...The Navaho intercontinental cruise missile project was begun just after World War II, at a time when the US Army ...Russian air-launched winged orbital launch vehicle. The MAKS spaceplane was the ultimate development of the air-launched ...For a brief period in 1959-1964, NASA and the US Air Force actively considered launching manned flying saucers ...American military anti-satellite system. Cancelled 1963.Russian manned spaceplane family. Succeeding the VKA project, this was developed by Chelomei from 1959, including ...Artillery dominated military ballistics from the earliest use of gunpowder. In 1865 Jules Verne could only realistically ...Russian Mars orbiter. Cancelled 1965. Beginning in the late 1950's, Chelomei began studying use of his encapsulated ...Summary of a principal source in Soviet space historySoviet Chief Designer 1954-1971 of OKB-586. Preeminent designer of ballistic missiles and light satellites. His ...American Chief Designer who led development of the Apollo spacecraft and Saturn S-II at North American. Earlier ...Soviet Chief Designer, superseding Korolev, 1966-1974. Led the bureau in the flight test stages of the L1 and ...Russian pilot cosmonaut 1960-1982. Cancelled missions included command of first Soviet circumlunar flight in 1969 ...Russian cosmonaut 1962-1997. First woman in space, aboard Vostok 6. But the flight was propaganda and future spaceflight ...Summary of a principal source in Soviet space historySoviet Chief Designer, responsible for creating the first long range ballistic missiles, the first space launchers, ...(1911-2009) Father of Chinese spaceflight. Leading rocket theoretician, expelled from USA as Red in 1955. Created ...Soviet Chief Designer, responsible for all large liquid propellant engines for missiles and LVs. Led Glushko bureau, ...Soviet Chief Designer 1955-1984 of OKB-52. Leading designer of cruise missiles and ICBMs. Fought for lead role ...German-Austrian rocket pioneer; designer of Silverbird space bomber. Worked at Trauen for Luftwaffe 1936-1944 ...The story of rocketplanes and spaceplanes in the Soviet Union was one of constant setbacks due to internal politics, ...The key meetings, the main decisions that led to the Soviet loss of the moon race and shuttle race.The true history of Soviet spaceflight is predominantly the story of Soviet military space. Manned or scientific ...Perhaps no missiles ever produced had as much historical influence as the surface-to-air missiles of the Soviet ...The history of rocket and space development in China.German enthusiasts laid the technical groundwork for the exploration of space in the 1920's and early 1930's. ...The true configuration of the world's first ICBM, the R-7, was revealed only in 1967, ten years after its first ...Fifty years of declassified American National Intelligence Estimates, compared to what we now know was really ...As in America, in the 1946 assessments of German military technology, the technical problems of the intercontinental ...Designations of Russian ballistic missiles, launch vehicles, and spacecraft.Since Wernher von Braun first sketched out hisin 1946, a succession of designs and mission ...Nearly every conceptual mission to Mars has included pressurized rovers to allow the astronauts to get around ...Aelita was the Queen of Mars in the famous socialist parable filmed by Jakov Protazanov in 1924. It was altogether ...American manned Mars expedition. Study 1952. Wernher von Braun made the first engineering analysis of a manned ...Soviet Mars probes were intended to photograph Mars on flyby trajectories, followed by Mars orbit, landing, and ...The Lunar Base never seemed to be a high priority to space visionaries, who were mainly interested in getting to Mars...American lunar orbiter. Photography of the moon's surface from selenocentric orbit. The Lunar Orbiter series took ...Manned lunar orbiters and orbiting stations were rarely designed for this purpose alone, but usually used in a ...Lunar lander design started with the British Interplanetary Society's concept of 1939, followed by Von Braun's ...Lunar flyers would use rocket power to get crew or cargo quickly from one point on the lunar surface to another. ...Lunar habitats were usually for early lunar exploration or as modules for fixed-location base buildup. Mobile ...The Russian program to fly Soviet cosmonauts around the moon in the late 1960's.The failed Soviet lunar program, and the follow-on lunar base projects that came to nothing.The Soviet program to land a man on the moon and return him safely to earth.The truth only emerged 32 years later - the Soviets recovered an Apollo space capsule in 1970… the original article.The successful US project to land a man on the moon.First manned test of the Apollo spacecraft. Although the systems worked well, the crew became grumpy with head ...Apollo 19 was originally planned to land in the Hyginus Rille region, which would allow study of lunar linear ...Apollo 20 was originally planned in July 1969 to land in Crater Copernicus, a spectacular large crater impact ...What was the secret configuration of the L1 spacecraft?The project summary of the US Army's 1959 plan to place a military base on the moon by 1965!Russian manned lunar expedition. Development begun in 1964. All hardware was test flown, but program cancelled ...Boosting a manned spacecraft on a loop around the moon, without entering lunar orbit, allows a trip to be made ...Lunar rovers were studied in a dizzying variety of sizes and shapes by NASA in the 1960's - including crawlers, ...Propellants, fuels, and oxidizers - their characteristics and the vehicles that use themLox/LCH4 propellant. Liquid methane, or liquid natural gas, was originally proposed in the 1960's as an an alternate ...Lox/Alcohol propellant. This propellant combination was used for the German V-2 rocket, and the first derivative ...Solid propellants have the fuel and oxidizer embedded in a rubbery matrix. They were developed to a high degree ...N2O4/Aerozine-50 propellant. Nitrogen tetroxide became the storable liquid propellant of choice from the late ...N2O4/Hydrazine propellant. Hydrazine (N2H4) found early use as a fuel, but it was quickly replaced by UDMH, and ...Nitric acid/Kerosene propellant. This propellant combination, theoreticaly a very low-cost solution, proved to ...NASA's baseline Space Station of 1970, which was to be operational at early as 1977, was a large earth orbiting ...SEP, Ottobrunn LOx/LH2 rocket engine. In development. New generator cycle rocket engine for an Ariane 5 core stage ...American SSTO VTOVL orbital launch vehicle. Bono design for semi-single-stage-to-orbit ballistic VTOVL launch ...Spin-stabilized Transit satellites were developed by the US Navy beginning in 1958 for the first operational navigation ...American engineer mission specialist astronaut 1996-2012.Russian manned spacecraft. Development of a three-manned orbital version of the Soyuz, the 7K-OK was approved ...American space tug. Studied 1985-1989. The Orbital Transfer Vehicle was reusable space tug, powered by LOx/LH2 ...American orbital launch vehicle. Titan 3A with five segment solid motors. Man-rated design originally developed ...American engineer mission specialist astronaut 1996-2007. Engineer.Russian standardized man-rated orbital launch vehicle derived from the original R-7 ICBM of 1957. It has been ...Russian air-launched winged orbital launch vehicle. Burlak air-launched satellite launcher was proposed in 1992 ...Glushko LOx/Kerosene rocket engine. Zenit stage 1. In production. RD-171 used two-plane gimballing versus one-plane ...The RSA-3 satellite launcher began development as an IRBM in the 1980's because of the perceived Soviet threat ...American manned combat spacecraft. Study 1963. In the early 1960's, one configuration studied by North American ...Russian anti-zero-G suit, tested 1975. Prophylactic Body-Loading Suit, in use from 1978-; looked like the standard ...American manned Mars expedition. Study 1991. In 1991 Martin Marietta and NASA Ames (Zubrin, Baker, and Gwynne) ...American manned space station. Study 1980. NASA studied several concepts in the 1980's using the 'wet workshop' ...First space station mission. Record flight duration. Main telescope inoperative. Fire in space station put out. ...Kuznetsov LOx/Kerosene rocket engine. N-1F stage 1 (block A), Kistler stage 1, Taurus II stage 1. Modified version ...German orbital launch vehicle. The EBH (Engel - Bödewaldt - Hanischlaunch) vehicle was a 1949 manned design which ...A government decree on 20 May 1954 authorized the Lavochkin aircraft design bureau to proceed with full-scale ...German winged orbital launch vehicle. The A11 was planned at Peenemuende to use the A9/A10 transoceanic missile ...American orbital launch vehicle. NASA Marshall design for a cargo version of the shuttle system. The shuttle orbiter ...American manned lunar lander. Study 1961. A direct lunar lander design of 1961, capable of being launched to the ...American low-cost orbital launch vehicle. The Kistler K-1 was a reusable two-stage launch vehicle developed by ...American orbital launch vehicle. Re-entry vehicle test booster and satellite launcher derived from Redstone missile. ...Russian intermediate range ballistic missile. The Soviet R-2 ballistic missile was developed in 1947-1953, nearly ...First three-crew spaceflight. Altitude record (336 km). First crew to fly without spacesuits. First non-pilot ...American manned lunar lander. Study 1961. Original Mercury Mark II proposal foresaw a Gemini capsule and a single-crew ...Heersversuchsstelle Peenemunde. First launch site in the world, used for development of the V-1, A-4/V-2, Wasserfall, ...American intercontinental ballistic missile. Mainstay of the US deterrent. 1,000 Minuteman silos were built in ...Ukrainian intermediate range ballistic missile. The R-12 was the first operationally effective intermediate range ...First Soviet communications satellite network, using satellites in an inclined 12-hour orbit ensuring reception ...Russian military anti-satellite system. First operational ASAT. Tested in 1967-1971 and deployed through the late ...Ukrainian intercontinental ballistic missile. The Soviet Union's first practical ICBM, a two stage vehicle using ...South African all-solid orbital launch vehicle. The RSA-4 ICBM / satellite launcher was a planned follow-on to ...Yangel intermediate range ballistic missile. The R-5 was the first Soviet missile to be armed with a nuclear warhead, ...Russian short range ballistic missile. Stalin did not decide to proceed with Soviet production of this copy of ...Russian manned spaceplane, developed 1965-1980s, including subscale flight article tests. Evolved into the MAKS ...American manned spacecraft. Study 2012. Crew Transfer Vehicle proposed by `t/Space and Burt Rutan's Scaled Composites ...Russian military surveillance satellite. The Zenit-2 was a derivative of the manned Vostok, and the Soviet Union's ...Bell manned skip-glide space bomber project of the early 1950's. Predecessor to Dynasoar.Russian intercontinental ballistic missile. The UR-100 lightweight ICBM was the Soviet answer to the US Minuteman ...What did the US know about Soviet lunar plans? This annotated version of the CIA's National Intelligence Estimate ...Russia's first missile test range and used for satellite launches of smaller Kosmos vehicles. V-2's launched from ...First Russian ballistic missile using storable propellants, developed from the German Wasserfall SAM by Korolev's ...Russian short-range ballistic missile. The final refinement of the R-11 design, the R-17, was exported widely ...Woomera Instrumented Range. After World War II British government recognized the need for a large range to test ...The European-built Spacelab pressurized module remained attached to space shuttle and permitted conduct of a range ...Ukrainian intercontinental ballistic missile. The R-36 ICBM was the largest ever built and the bogeyman of the ...Who did what when ? -- a list of manned space firsts...Russian surface-to-air missile. Known in the west as the SA-2 Guideline, this weapon was responsible for the downing ...Wallops Flight Facility. Small NASA launch site for sounding rocket launches and occasional Scout launches to ...Russian military naval surveillance radar satellite. The US-A (later known as RLS) was a nuclear powered RORSAT ...American manned space station. Study 1962. In June 1964 Boeing and Douglas received Phase I contracts for Manned ...China's first launch center, also known as Shuang Cheng Tzu. Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, situated at 100 ...Category of spacecraft.India's primary space launch center, located on the east coast of the peninsula with a firing sector over the ...